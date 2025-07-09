Chandigarh: PU’s formal convocation attire to make another appearance

After it first debuted at the convocation event held in March this year, PU’s formal convocation attire will make a second appearance at a medal distribution ceremony planned to honour university toppers of previous years on Friday. The medal distribution ceremony will be held for toppers of sessions 2018–2019, 2019–2020, and 2020–2021 who couldn’t be honoured earlier. (HT File)

There was a controversy at the time of rehearsal for the convocation when it was noticed that the varsity’s name was misspelled as ‘Punjab’. PU officials however have claimed that it was a lapse on the vendor’s side and it has now been fixed.

The medal distribution ceremony will be held for toppers of sessions 2018–2019, 2019–2020, and 2020–2021 who couldn’t be honoured earlier. This ceremony was first planned in May, however it had to be rescheduled owing to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. It will now be held on Friday at the Law Auditorium. Former senator Davesh Moudgil had written various letters asking that the ceremony be held to honour the toppers from these previous batches.

Registrar YP Verma, controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan, and a number of professors and officials participated in the review meeting for making the necessary arrangements for the Medal Distribution Ceremony.

A compulsory rehearsal will be held at 9 am, for which the students have to mark their attendance at 8.30 am in the prescribed Phulkari jackets. Entry to both the rehearsal and the function will be permitted only upon presentation of valid identification cards. Medals will be awarded to the students only. Eighteen students will be awarded as per the endowment funds. In case a candidate is unable to attend, the medals will be handed over to their respective departments/colleges/institutions for further processing.

Seating for the parents will be available at the auditorium balcony as per the availability of seats. Otherwise, arrangements for them will be made near the venue as per the earlier practice.

All undergraduate and postgraduate candidates have been asked to adhere to the general dress code, as per which boys may wear either white formal shirts with beige trousers (western wear) or white/off-white/beige kurta-pajama (Indian wear), with matching white/off-white/beige turbans where applicable. Girls may opt for white formal shirts with beige trousers (western wear) or white/off-white/beige salwar suits, churidaar suits, or saris (Indian wear), with a matching white/off-white/beige dupatta where applicable.