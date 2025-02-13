Menu Explore
Chandigarh: PUTA writes to education minister over denial of increment

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 13, 2025 09:24 AM IST

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) have written to the Union education minister to strongly object to the University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) clarification on February 10, denying grant of non-compounded advance increments for obtaining the MPhil/PhD degree to the eligible academic staff. They termed this move a disregard for UGC’s own 2018 regulations, which recognises the value of higher qualifications in enhancing teaching quality.

PUTA president AS Naura said the sudden denial in violation of UGC’s own regulations would not only be unfair to faculty members but also detrimental to academic excellence. (HT Photo)
Speaking about this, PUTA president AS Naura said the sudden denial in violation of UGC’s own regulations would not only be unfair to faculty members but also detrimental to academic excellence.

“We believe teachers deserve respect, fair service conditions, and incentives for academic excellence, rather than policies that undermine their professional growth,” he added.

The teachers’ body has asked the minister to intervene in this matter and direct the UGC to withdraw its directive/clarification and prevent its implementation.

