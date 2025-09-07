Chandigarh: QR to be used for challan payment in Lok Adalat

With National Lok Adalats scheduled to be held on September 13 in Chandigarh district courts, for the first time, QR codes will be installed in National Lok Adalat and defaulters can pay challan online by scanning the same. As many as 1,321 challan related cases have been settled in the Special Lok Adalat being held from September 1 to 6 in courts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A court official said for the first time, QR codes will be used in the National Lok Adalat to be held on September 13 and the defaulters will be able to pay fines after scanning the codes and then filling the challan-related information on the same.