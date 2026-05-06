...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh: Remove encroachments by May 20, HC to civic body

The order from the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry came during hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Yash Goyal, who had particularly highlighted about large scale encroachment in Sector 34 market by shopkeepers.

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) to remove encroachments from public places and sought a compliance report by May 20.

Posting the matter for hearing on May 20, the bench directed the MC to file a compliance report before the next date of hearing. (HT File)

The order from the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry came during hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Yash Goyal, who had particularly highlighted about large scale encroachment in Sector 34 market by shopkeepers. He sought directions to the MC to take remedial steps across city and also to come up with a grievance redressal mechanism.

“The present case is not merely about removal of encroachments in one market. It highlights a larger systemic issue of failure of public authorities to enforce the rule of law and protect public property. The continued tolerance and inaction in the face of blatant illegality has emboldened encroachers and has resulted in unlawful privatisation of public places,” the plea mentioned.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Remove encroachments by May 20, HC to civic body
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Remove encroachments by May 20, HC to civic body
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.