The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) to remove encroachments from public places and sought a compliance report by May 20.

Posting the matter for hearing on May 20, the bench directed the MC to file a compliance report before the next date of hearing. (HT File)

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The order from the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry came during hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Yash Goyal, who had particularly highlighted about large scale encroachment in Sector 34 market by shopkeepers. He sought directions to the MC to take remedial steps across city and also to come up with a grievance redressal mechanism.

“The present case is not merely about removal of encroachments in one market. It highlights a larger systemic issue of failure of public authorities to enforce the rule of law and protect public property. The continued tolerance and inaction in the face of blatant illegality has emboldened encroachers and has resulted in unlawful privatisation of public places,” the plea mentioned.

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{{^usCountry}} The counsel had pointed to the provision of Section 44(n) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, that makes obligatory on the MC to make adequate provision by any means or measures which it may lawfully use or take for the removal of obstructions and projections in or upon streets, bridges and other public places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The counsel had pointed to the provision of Section 44(n) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, that makes obligatory on the MC to make adequate provision by any means or measures which it may lawfully use or take for the removal of obstructions and projections in or upon streets, bridges and other public places. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It is common knowledge that the shopkeepers extend their activities beyond their shops, thereby encroaching upon the pavements which are meant only to be used by the pedestrians,” the court observed, adding that in view of the law it is obligatory on the MC to remove all such encroachments on the streets, bridges and other public places including pavements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is common knowledge that the shopkeepers extend their activities beyond their shops, thereby encroaching upon the pavements which are meant only to be used by the pedestrians,” the court observed, adding that in view of the law it is obligatory on the MC to remove all such encroachments on the streets, bridges and other public places including pavements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Posting the matter for hearing on May 20, the bench directed the MC to file a compliance report before the next date of hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting the matter for hearing on May 20, the bench directed the MC to file a compliance report before the next date of hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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