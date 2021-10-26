Chandigarh resident accused of cheating escapes Jalandhar police custody

A city resident, who was arrested by the Jalandhar police in a cheating case, escaped from custody when he was brought to his house here for the arrest of his mother. The accused has been identified as Himansh Verma, a resident of Sector 8, Chandigarh.

Inspector Bhagwant Singh, in-charge, crime branch, Jalandhar, told police that accused Himansh is an accused in a case registered at Navi Bardari police station of Jalandhar on October 15, 2021. He has been booked under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust.), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forging document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (dishonestly uses as genuine any document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Pena Code. His mother Chandrakanta, his acquaintance Prithvi Singh and a Manimajra resident, Saurab Gaba, are also accused in the case. Prithivi has already been arrested but Verma’s mother and Gaba are still at large.

The case was registered on the complaint of Robin Talwar, who is also into the immigration consultancy business. Talwar had alleged that he had paid money to Himansh for a study visa but was cheated of the money.

Police had arrested Verma on October 21, and had brought him to his residence for the arrest of his mother. Though his mother was not found at home, Verma requested the cops to let him use the toilet. When a constable escorted him to the toilet, the accused pushed him and jumped out of the window.

A fresh case under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 3 police station. The accused faces four other cases of cheating on pretext of sending people abroad.