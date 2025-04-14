Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh resident rams Mercedes into Matka Chowk, found drunk

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 14, 2025 08:14 AM IST

The incident occurred around 12.30 am, when the luxury sedan, coming from the Sector 16/17 light point, lost control and climbed over the iconic rotary

A drunk driver ploughed his Mercedes car into the Matka Chowk roundabout on late Saturday night.

The car driver was immediately taken to the hospital for a medical examination, which revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. (HT File)
The car driver was immediately taken to the hospital for a medical examination, which revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. (HT File)

The car driver was identified as Rahul, a resident of Sector 9, Chandigarh.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am, when the luxury sedan, coming from the Sector 16/17 light point, lost control and climbed over the iconic rotary.

The driver escaped unhurt as the car’s airbags deployed on time, cushioning the impact. However, the force of the crash caused significant damage to the vehicle and the roundabout.

Upon receiving the information, Sector-3 SHO Narendra Patial, a PCR team and the night duty officer rushed to the scene.

The car driver was immediately taken to the hospital for a medical examination, which revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

He was arrested under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving and later released on bail, police officials confirmed.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh resident rams Mercedes into Matka Chowk, found drunk
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On