Chandigarh resident rams Mercedes into Matka Chowk, found drunk

A drunk driver ploughed his Mercedes car into the Matka Chowk roundabout on late Saturday night. The car driver was immediately taken to the hospital for a medical examination, which revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. (HT File)

The car driver was identified as Rahul, a resident of Sector 9, Chandigarh.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am, when the luxury sedan, coming from the Sector 16/17 light point, lost control and climbed over the iconic rotary.

The driver escaped unhurt as the car’s airbags deployed on time, cushioning the impact. However, the force of the crash caused significant damage to the vehicle and the roundabout.

Upon receiving the information, Sector-3 SHO Narendra Patial, a PCR team and the night duty officer rushed to the scene.

The car driver was immediately taken to the hospital for a medical examination, which revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

He was arrested under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving and later released on bail, police officials confirmed.