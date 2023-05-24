UPSC 2022 results: Two from Chandigarh tricity figure in top 100

Ankita Puwar of Chandigarh bagged the 28th rank while Aaditya Sharma of Zirakpur was placed 70th in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2022 results declared on Tuesday. Ankita Puwar of Chandigarh bagged the 28th rank while Aaditya Sharma of Zirakpur was placed 70th. (HT Photos)

Puwar, 28, a resident of Sector 7, Chandigarh, had cracked the civil services exam in 2020 as well by scoring the 321st rank and is currently training as a DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service) officer in New Delhi.

An alumna of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, she had topped Chandigarh in Class 12 by scoring 97.6%.

After graduating in electrical engineering from IIT Roorkee, she worked as a software engineer in Bangalore for two years and left her job in 2019 to prepare for UPSC.

Her father, Bhup Singh Puwar, retired as scientific engineer from the department of science and technology, Haryana. Her mother, Kamlesh Puwar, is a homemaker. Her elder sister, Saniya, works as a manager with SBI, while her younger brother, Abhinav, is working as a software engineer in Bangalore after graduating from IIT Kanpur.

Sharma, 24, has just completed his MBBS course from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. He had appeared in the prelim exams while doing internship at the hospital.

Sharma completed schooling from St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, where his mother, Neera Sharma, is a teacher. His father, Ajay Sharma, is an insurance agent. His elder sister, Dr Akansha Sharma, works at PGIMER’s nephrology department, while his twin sister, Aarushi Sharma, has just finished studying dentistry at Panjab University.

Although no one else in his family is a civil servant, he credits his family for his success. He also actively plays basketball and has been running two blogs, including one on watches.