Chandigarh rolls out auto-mutation for effortless property transfers

In major relief for new property owners, the UT administration on Thursday launched an Auto-Mutation System for property transfers, eliminating the need for manual mutation applications after property registration and lengthy waiting periods. The Estate Office has rolled out the auto-mutation system, touted as a major digital governance reform, with the objective of ensuring timely, transparent and citizen-friendly delivery of services in property ownership transfer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mutation refers to the process of updating property records to reflect a change in ownership, which usually happens after a property is sold, inherited or transferred through a gift or will.

The Estate Office has rolled out the auto-mutation system, touted as a major digital governance reform, with the objective of ensuring timely, transparent and citizen-friendly delivery of services in property ownership transfer.

While earlier new property owners would have to physically file mutation applications after property registration at the Estate Office, the auto-mutation system will now automatically transfer ownership in land records following registration.

The entire process — from land registration to the issuance of an e-passbook — has been made available online.

UT estate officer Nishant Kumar Yadav explained, “The Auto-Mutation System is a transformative step to simplify property ownership processes for citizens. It reflects our vision of adopting a pro-active, technology-driven approach to improve public service delivery. With minimal effort from the public, the entire mutation process is now streamlined, time-bound and fully accountable.”

He said the system will apply to all types of immovable properties, including freehold and leasehold, falling under the jurisdiction of the Estate Office where ownership had been transferred via a registered deed.

It is applicable prospectively from the date of system implementation. Older cases will continue under the manual mutation process.

No more long queues, lengthy wait period

No need for manual application: Mutation will be automatically initiated upon registration of the property deed, eliminating the requirement for a separate application from the transferee.

Real-time integration: The system ensures instant and secure data transfer between the Sub-Registrar Office and the Estate Office through a digitally integrated platform.

Digitally tracked workflow: Every stage is digitally monitored with defined responsibilities and automatic acknowledgements to the applicant.

Benefits for citizens

Reduces the burden on property buyers by eliminating additional paperwork and visits to the Estate Office.

Minimises manual intervention, ensures prompt processing and enables better monitoring.

Documents submitted during deed registration are auto-fetched and reused, avoiding duplication.