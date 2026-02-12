Chandigarh: Saini inaugurates day-care cancer centres in 17 districts

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini virtually inaugurated Day-Care Cancer Centers (DCCC) in 17 districts of the state on Wednesday while such facilities had already been launched in five districts earlier. The CM presided over a meeting of the State-Level DISHA Committee on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The CM had announced this initiative in the 2025–26 budget. These centres will function under a ‘Hub and Spoke’ model. PGIMS, Rohtak; National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar; Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad; and Atal Cancer Care Center, Ambala Cantonment, will serve as hubs providing expert guidance to district hospitals.

Survey for opening schools in urban areas

Meanwhile, CM Saini has also directed the education department to conduct a survey for opening new schools in urban areas, keeping in view the rising population and expanding localities.

The CM presided over a meeting of the State-Level DISHA Committee on Wednesday. Development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Lok Sabha MPs, Dharambir Singh, and Naveen Jindal and several MLAs were present at the meeting, while officers from all districts joined virtually.

Saini directed that a special awareness campaign be launched to ensure that the benefits of the “Har Ghar Grihini Yojana” reach all eligible women. He said people, especially those living in ‘Dhanis’, should be made aware of solar subsidy schemes to facilitate access to electricity.