    Chandigarh Sector 26: Labourer attacked with sickle over cash dispute

    The injured has been identified as Nanke, son of Hariram Yadav, a resident of Phase-1, BDC, Sector 26. He works as a labourer in Sector 26 Sabzi Mandi

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 7:14 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    A 24-year-old labourer sustained injuries after two men attacked him with a sickle following an altercation over payment at a momos cart in Sector 26.

    Police have registered a case under Sections 115(2), 126(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)
    The injured has been identified as Nanke, son of Hariram Yadav, a resident of Phase-1, BDC, Sector 26. He works as a labourer in Sector 26 Sabzi Mandi and stays in a rented room with his friend Sunil.

    The victim in his complaint said that on September 25, around 10 pm, he went to purchase momos from a cart near Munna Turn, run by Rahul, also a resident of BDC. After ordering momos worth 100 and handing over a 500 note, a heated exchange ensued over change. According to Nanke, Rahul began abusing him, saying he should not have ordered without carrying loose change.

    During the argument, another local identified as Tanu, reportedly Rahul’s acquaintance, joined in and started slapping Nanke and threw him to the ground. Rahul then allegedly picked up a sickle kept at the stall and struck Nanke twice on his right leg.

    Hearing the commotion, Nanke’s roommate Sunil intervened and helped him back to their room. Later, Nanke was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for treatment.

    On September 29, Nanke filed a police complaint urging action against Rahul and Tanu.

    Police have registered a case under Sections 115(2), 126(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

