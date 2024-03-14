Chandigarh seeks more power supply to sail through summer surge

Anticipating increased electricity demand in the upcoming summer months, the UT electricity department has written to the Union ministry of power to increase the unallocated power quota of Chandigarh from 9% to 14% to ensure uninterrupted supply. Catering to around 2.40 lakh power consumers, Chandigarh currently receives 345 megawatts (MW) of power during the summer months of April to September. If the demand for 14% extra supply is approved by the ministry, UT will get an additional 200 MW, taking the total to 545 MW. (HT)

The study revealed that the City Beautiful’s power demand goes up to 280 MW around 10 am in summer months, while between 2 pm to 5 pm, the load increases to anywhere between 390 MW and 410 MW. Last year, it peaked at 426 MW.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “We have already written to the ministry to increase the unallocated (or extra) power quota from 9% to 14% this year. We are hopeful of getting the approval by the end of this month. Last year as well, we received an additional 200 MW. The additional allocation helps provide uninterrupted electricity supply to residents throughout summer. The power department staff has also been sensitised to ensure normal supply.”

Besides this, UT has also started receiving 30 MW of power from a Gujarat-based government agency on a regular basis. “Since we have an agreement with the company, they have been supplying power through non-renewable energy sources,” sources said.

For the convenience of residents, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has directed the UT electricity department to ensure the availability of sufficient manpower for the proper functioning of the department. For the year 2023-24, JERC had rejected UT’s proposal for a 10% hike in power tariff and asked the administration to continue with the same tariff as compared to the last financial year.