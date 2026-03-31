Chandigarh: Singapore-style skywalk in UT on mayor’s mind

At a meeting of the Chandigarh MC’s finance and contract committee (F&CC), mayor Saurabh Joshi pitched an ambitious “Sky Garden”, an elevated green walkway inspired by global urban icons like New York’s High Line and Singapore’s OCBC Skyway. The mayor said the project will integrate advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and digital twin modelling to ensure construction does not harm city’s heritage trees. (HT Photo)

The proposal seeks to create a network of elevated pedestrian corridors cutting through Chandigarh’s lush canopy, offering residents a rare vantage point — walking amid trees, with panaromic views of the city.

The project is anchored in the concept of “urban layering”, which aims to enhance green cover by shifting pedestrian pathways above ground, thereby freeing space below for landscaping, flowerbeds and ecological restoration.

For environmental conservation, the mayor said the project will integrate advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and digital twin modelling to ensure construction does not harm city’s heritage trees.

Precision engineering techniques will be used to safeguard root systems and canopies. Additionally, adaptive smart lighting will be installed to minimise light pollution and protect local bird and wildlife habitats.

Officials have been directed to identify 9 to 10 prominent parks and green belts for the pilot phase of the project, framed as a step towards the “Viksit Chandigarh 2047” vision.

The project will also prioritise sustainable materials, including weathering steel and light-permeable decking, to maintain natural sunlight and rainwater flow.

Meanwhile, the committee also approved a series of development works worth several crores across Sectors 20, 34, 35, 41, 43 and 45, as well as Dhanas village

These include road repairs, paver block relaying, sewerage strengthening, stormwater drainage and street lighting projects in multiple sectors.

Market upgrades in Sectors 37-D and 38, high-mast lighting, fountains in the Japanese Garden, and community works in Mauli Jagran were also approved.