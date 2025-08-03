Chandigarh skating association felicitates 24 Asian c’ship medallists

The Chandigarh Roller Skating Association (CRSA) felicitated city skaters who made the country proud at the recently concluded 20th Asian Roller Skating Championship held in South Korea. A total of 26 skaters from Chandigarh, participating in the roller hockey and in-line hockey disciplines, were part of the Indian contingent. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh skaters contributed significantly to India’s medal tally with two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal in roller hockey and inline hockey events.

Sanjay Tandon, chairman of the Standing Committee of the administrator’s Advisory Council on Sports, was the chief guest. CRSA president Arun Walia and general secretary Harpreet Singh were also present.

“Roller skating is among the popular sports in Chandigarh, and city skaters have always made the country proud at the international level. The inclusion of cash awards in the sports policy has further boosted the sport in the city, and the performance in South Korea is a testimony to that,” said Arun Walia, President, CRSA.

Apart from the skaters, CRSA also honoured its joint secretary, Sanan Mahajan, who served as the manager of the Indian contingent, and Harpreet Singh, who was the coach during the Asian championship.

In roller hockey, senior girls who won the gold medal are Manika Mahajan, Yashika Sharma, Vinnati, Himanshi Kaushal and Anshika Sharma. While senior mens’ team, which managed to win the silver medal, comprises of Gurshaan Singh Aujla, Angadbir Singh, Jujhar Singh and Naman Gussain. Meanwhile, the under-19 team, comprising of Adhiraj Shaunak, Damanpreet Singh, Daksh, Mayank, Dhruv Rathee, Ritesh Kamboj, Saarthak and Ansh Sharma, won the gold medal at the championship.

In the In-line hockey event, junior girls’ team, consisting of Angel Kaushik, Sonam Singh and Jasmine Saini clinched the silver medal. Skater Nanki participated in the senior women category.

The junior boys team, consisting of Jobanjeet Singh, Abhyuday Thakur, Paraspreet Singh and Sanidhya Tiwari, won the bronze medal. Meanwhile, Karanveer Singh Kang participated in the senior men category.