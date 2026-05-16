Chandigarh: Tanker driver booked for allegedly dumping chemical waste near Mubarakpur drain

Dera Bassi police have booked a tanker driver for allegedly dumping hazardous chemical waste into a drain near Mubarakpur, as it created a foul smell in the area and posed a health risk to nearby residents.

Police said the illegal dumping contaminated the area and caused a strong stench, raising concerns about the possible spread of diseases among local residents. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused was identified as Pradeep Singh, a resident of Shahpur village in Haryana’s Ambala district.

According to police, the action followed a tip-off received by a police team during a special patrol near the Mubarakpur police post on Wednesday evening. The informer told police that a white tanker bearing registration number HR-37-E-7584 was regularly used to transport waste chemicals collected from factories in Himachal Pradesh and dump them into the focal point drain near Mubarakpur.

Police said the illegal dumping contaminated the area and caused a strong stench, raising concerns about the possible spread of diseases among local residents.

Acting on the information, the police team intercepted the tanker while it was reportedly heading from the Ramgarh side towards Mubarakpur to dispose of another load of chemical waste.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dera Bassi police registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 271 and 272 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to negligent and malignant acts likely to spread infection dangerous to life, along with Section 279 pertaining to negligent conduct with poisonous substances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dera Bassi police registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 271 and 272 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to negligent and malignant acts likely to spread infection dangerous to life, along with Section 279 pertaining to negligent conduct with poisonous substances. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Officials said police are also examining the source of the chemical waste and whether industrial units illegally disposed of hazardous material through the tanker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said police are also examining the source of the chemical waste and whether industrial units illegally disposed of hazardous material through the tanker. {{/usCountry}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON