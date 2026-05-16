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Chandigarh: Tanker driver booked for allegedly dumping chemical waste near Mubarakpur drain

According to police, the action followed a tip-off received by a police team during a special patrol near the Mubarakpur police post on Wednesday evening

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Dera Bassi police have booked a tanker driver for allegedly dumping hazardous chemical waste into a drain near Mubarakpur, as it created a foul smell in the area and posed a health risk to nearby residents.

Police said the illegal dumping contaminated the area and caused a strong stench, raising concerns about the possible spread of diseases among local residents. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Pradeep Singh, a resident of Shahpur village in Haryana’s Ambala district.

According to police, the action followed a tip-off received by a police team during a special patrol near the Mubarakpur police post on Wednesday evening. The informer told police that a white tanker bearing registration number HR-37-E-7584 was regularly used to transport waste chemicals collected from factories in Himachal Pradesh and dump them into the focal point drain near Mubarakpur.

Police said the illegal dumping contaminated the area and caused a strong stench, raising concerns about the possible spread of diseases among local residents.

Acting on the information, the police team intercepted the tanker while it was reportedly heading from the Ramgarh side towards Mubarakpur to dispose of another load of chemical waste.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Tanker driver booked for allegedly dumping chemical waste near Mubarakpur drain
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Tanker driver booked for allegedly dumping chemical waste near Mubarakpur drain
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