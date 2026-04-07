Chandigarh: Teachers’ salaries withheld, union threatens agitation

School counsellors in UT are being paid for only 10 months a year, their salaries remain withheld during summer, winter, and autumn breaks, despite CBSE affiliation norms mandating that counsellors be employed full-time. While teachers working under samagra shiksha continue to wait for dearness allowance arrears owed to them for the period from 2021 to 2023, leaving the Chandigarh Teachers Association (CTA) with little choice but to threaten a street agitation if the administration fails to act. If the administration fails to act, the CTA has warned it will take to the streets and intensify its agitation. (HT File)

The CTA says repeated assurances have yielded no concrete action. A recent meeting with the education secretary on the counsellors’ salary issue ended with fresh promises, but no follow through. On the arrears, the association alleged the administration is deliberately delaying payment, which is adversely affecting teachers’ morale.

The matter came to a head at a CTA meeting on Monday, attended by general secretary Ajay Sharma, senior vice president Dinesh Dahiya, legal advisor Arvind Rana, chairman Gagan Singh Shekhawat, and other office-bearers, where members resolved to escalate. If the administration fails to act, the CTA has warned it will take to the streets and intensify its agitation. It also flagged an existing Punjab and Haryana high court order in favour of the samagra shiksha teachers on the arrears issue and demanded its immediate implementation.