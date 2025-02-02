Chandigarh: Thieves strike at GMSH-16 staffer’s house

Thieves made off with a significant amount of jewellery and ₹5 lakh in cash from a residence in Sector 30-B while the homeowner was away on night duty on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The complainant, Monika, informed the police that two other houses in the Sector 30-B area were also burgled on the same night. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Monika, 45, in her complaint stated that she lives with her mother and works at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. On Thursday, her mother had gone tovisit her brother Deepak Pathania, while she had left for her night duty at 7.30 pm after locking the house.

The next day, at 7 am, she received a distressing call from her neighbour, informing her that the lock of her house had been broken. Upon reaching home, she found that the door latch was damaged and household items were scattered all over. After checking her belongings, she realised that the burglars had decamped with gold and silver jewellery, as well as ₹5 lakh in cash.

Monika further informed the police that two other houses in the area were also burgled on the same night.

The Industrial Area police station has registered a case under Sections 305(A) (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) and 331(4) (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown persons. An investigation is currently underway.