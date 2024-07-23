 Chandigarh: Third-year MBBS student at GMCH-32 ends life - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Third-year MBBS student at GMCH-32 ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 23, 2024 09:52 AM IST

A third-year MBBS student at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, was found hanging in the hostel room after which her flatmates informed the chief warden

A third-year MBBS student at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, ended her life on Monday night. She was found hanging in the hostel room after which her flatmates informed the chief warden and rushed her to the emergency ward. Despite extensive efforts, she could not be revived.

According to sources, a suicide note was found in the student’s room which the police have now taken into custody. (HT File)
According to sources, a suicide note was found in the student’s room which the police have now taken into custody. Director Principal AK Attri said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Her roommates alerted the chief warden immediately. We have handed over the letter to the police for investigation. Despite our best efforts, we could not save the student.”

