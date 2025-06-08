Chandigarh: Time-bound promotions for GMCH-32 faculty on the cards

Three years after the UT administration’s notification for adopting Central service rules for its employees, the newly drafted UT Chandigarh Health Service Rules are awaiting implementation. Earlier, doctors at GMCH-32 were getting promoted on the basis of vacancy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With this, the medical faculty of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will have time-bound promotion in place. After receiving the approval from the administrator on May 29, 2025, the health services rules have been sent to Union ministry of health and family welfare for final nod.

Earlier, doctors at GMCH-32 were getting promoted on the basis of vacancy. With new rules in place, an assistant professor can be promoted to associate professor having four years of experience, degree requirements and good work performance. From associate professor to professor, the promotion will require four years of regular service. For promotion from professor to director would require seven years of experience and other minor requirements. Currently, there are 137 faculty posts in GMCH-32, who will be benefitted by this.

Health secretary Ajay Chagti said, “With time-bound promotion in place, faculty wouldn’t lack the motivation and wouldn’t have to wait for a vacancy to get promotion.”

Replacing the Punjab Service Rules, the new rules have come in place after three years of implementation of central service rules for UT employees in Chandigarh. The department had first sought the in-principle approval from the ministry of health and family welfare to frame new rules as per central service rules which then were placed before law, personnel and finance department for reform.

Having received the green signal from all the departments and administrator, the draft of service rules for medical posts in GMCH-32 now awaits ministry of health and family welfare approval. The health department is yet to frame the service rules for general duty medical officers and dentists in Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.