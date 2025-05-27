Chandigarh to digitise land records under central government’s ‘Naksha’ project

The UT administration has initiated work to digitise land record of the entire city under the central government’s ’Naksha’ (mapping) project. To review the progress, a meeting was chaired by deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Monday. The DC has been appointed as the nodal officer for Chandigarh, and a State Project Management Unit (SPMU) has been established for effective implementation. (HT Photo)

DC Yadav stated that under the pilot project, a comprehensive and accurate database of land in selected areas will be created by integrating modern GIS technology and aerial and field surveys. Twenty field survey teams have been formed. Drone mapping has already been completed in five villages and a total of 15 sectors. The next phase involves conducting a house-to-house survey, which is set to begin shortly.

DC Yadav added that once the land records are digitised, residents of the areas will be issued a certificate, which will serve as an official document. In the future, these land records will also be linked with property tax data, enabling authorities to instantly verify whether the owner is paying property tax or not. Additionally, any disputes or ongoing court cases related to the land will be linked with the digital record.

The objective is to centralise land records, currently scattered across departments, into a single platform accessible with just one click. This will also help in policy formulation and planning.

The project is first being implemented in Sarangpur, Burail, Kajheri, Palsora, Attawa, and Sectors 2 to 17 of Chandigarh. It will cover a total area of 30.61 square kilometres and a population of 1,47,945.

The project was conceived due to poor maintenance of urban land records, rapid urbanisation, frequent property disputes, obstacles in planned development, complex land transactions and lack of transparency. The DC has been appointed as the nodal officer for Chandigarh, and a State Project Management Unit (SPMU) has been established for effective implementation.

Blockchain technology to be used for security

To ensure security of land records, the central government will use blockchain technology, which will make digital property records more transparent and secure. The ‘Naksha’ project will also facilitate the integration of land records with property tax systems and banking services, promoting financial inclusion and curbing fraudulent land transactions.