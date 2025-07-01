Chandigarh to roll out uniforms for schoolteachers from today

The UT education department will roll out uniforms for government school teachers from Tuesday in keeping with the Punjab governor’s announcement a few months ago. The UT education department will roll out uniforms for government school teachers from Tuesday in keeping with the Punjab governor’s announcement a few months ago. (HT File)

The uniform – saree or salwar kameez for female teachers and formal shirts and trousers for male teachers, will have to be worn once a week and on special occasions.

While the department has taken back a circular issued on Monday to make some changes to the colours of the clothes, teachers are not happy about this new addition. Legal advisor of Chandigarh Teachers Association, Arvind Rana said the teachers already wore formal clothes to school. “We have a standing job and it’s not possible to do it in dress shoes. Even wearing a full cotton kurta for women during the heatwave will be hard. We will urge the authorities to look into these issues. Further, they shouldn’t make only one colour mandatory as we will not get any help from the authorities to get these clothes.”