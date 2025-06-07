Chandigarh Transport Undertaking bus catches fire in Manimajra

As many as 12 passengers had a narrow escape after a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus suddenly caught fire near the Manimajra police post on Friday night. All 12 passengers on board were evacuated before the flames completely gutted the vehicle. (HT Photo)

All passengers on board were evacuated safely before the flames completely engulfed the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when the bus, operating on route number 22 from inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) in Sector 43 to IT Park, was passing through Manimajra. According to eyewitnesses, sparks were seen emerging from its front portion. Within moments, smoke began to rise, and the flames spread rapidly.

Responding swiftly, the bus conductor alerted the passengers and evacuated everyone from the vehicle. The driver also managed to steer the vehicle to the side of the road to prevent further risk.

The fire department was also informed about the incident and a fire brigade was dispatched to douse the flames. Although the fire was later brought under control, the bus got completely gutted.

Initial suspicion points towards a short circuit as the possible cause of the fire, though officials have yet to confirm the exact reason.