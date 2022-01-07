Chandigarh tricity’s 24-hr Covid tally climbs to 857, woman dies in Mohali

Covid’s relentless march in the tricity continued on Thursday, as 857 people tested positive, 24% higher than Wednesday’s tally of 692.

A 41-year-old woman from Mohali also lost the battle to the virus. A resident of Sector 117, she was admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh. This is the fourth Covid death in the tricity this year and second in Mohali.

Apart from 331 cases in Chandigarh, tricity’s Thursday tally included 364 infections from Mohali and 162 from Panchkula.

On Wednesday, the three jurisdictions had logged 229, 292 and 171 cases, respectively.

Active cases surge past 2,000

In an over five-fold increase in active cases in the first six days of January, tricity’s active cases reached 2,439. At the beginning of the month, the figure stood at 457. At 979, the highest number of infected patients is in Chandigarh, followed by 960 in Mohali and 500 in Panchkula.

UT’s positivity rate hits 14.4%

Chandigarh’s daily positivity rate - proportion of samples testing positive – rose to 14.4%, compared to 12.1% the day before.

In Mohali, it lowered from 14.6% to 10.7%, while Panchkula also saw the figure reducing from 8% to 6.5%.

Curbs in 11 more areas in UT

The Chandigarh administration declared 11 new micro-containment zones in the city, pushing their number to 58.

The areas sealed are located in parts of Sectors 37, 37-D, 44-A, 38, 40, 44, 45 and 50, and Uppal Marble Arch, Manimajra.

“The strategy behind micro-containment zones is to limit the spread of Covid. With curbs, we want to contain the infection in these zones, while imposing limited restrictions in the rest of the city. We want a more localised approach rather than a pan-city lockdown,” said UT adviser Dharam Pal.