Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop below 200 after six weeks

Having surpassed the peak of the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tricity on Sunday saw its daily cases dropping below 200, a first since 140 cases on January 3.

As the third wave raged through the tricity in January, the daily cases had shot up to an all-time high of 3,907 on January 16. But ever since, the infections have been receding steadily, allowing relaxations in restrictions on public movement.

On Sunday, Mohali logged 51 cases, Chandigarh 42 and Panchkula 22, totalling 115 and their lowest single-day tally in over six weeks.

Meanwhile, one person each died due to the virus in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

A 66-year-old man from Sector 18 was the latest fatality in Chandigarh. He was fully vaccinated, but also suffering from liver disease and was found positive after death.

The casualty in Panchkula was a 91-year old man from Sector 20. He was a patient of cancer and hypertension, and not vaccinated against Covid. Meanwhile, after reporting deaths for four consecutive days, Mohali recorded no new fatality.

Since the beginning of February, the tricity has witnessed 61 deaths with two weeks to spare. In comparison, there were 113 deaths in entire January amid the peak of the third wave. So far in February, Mohali has recorded 30 deaths, followed by Chandigarh with 20 and Panchkula with 11.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active cases dropped below 1,500 after 40 days.

Among the 1,422 positive patients currently, 623 are in Chandigarh, 613 in Mohali and 115 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate was 3.5% in Mohali, 2.3% in Panchkula and as low as 1.9% in Chandigarh.