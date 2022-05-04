Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid infections go up to 33

Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 33 fresh cases, a significant spike from the 19 cases the day before.

The latest case count comprised 14 cases each from Chandigarh and Mohali and five from Panchkula. The previous such high was recorded on April 26 with 32 cases in a day. People found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 10, 15, 16, 19, 27, 29, 31, 32, 48, 49, 52 and Manimajra.

With the rise in daily cases, tricity’s active cases further rose to 144 on Tuesday.

At 70, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 53 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula. The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 92,092 of which 90,857 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.

Mohali’s total count of 95,818 includes 94,617 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,194 positive patients, 43,759 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.