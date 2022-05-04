Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid infections go up to 33
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 33 fresh cases, a significant spike from the 19 cases the day before.
The latest case count comprised 14 cases each from Chandigarh and Mohali and five from Panchkula. The previous such high was recorded on April 26 with 32 cases in a day. People found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 10, 15, 16, 19, 27, 29, 31, 32, 48, 49, 52 and Manimajra.
With the rise in daily cases, tricity’s active cases further rose to 144 on Tuesday.
At 70, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 53 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula. The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 92,092 of which 90,857 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.
Mohali’s total count of 95,818 includes 94,617 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,194 positive patients, 43,759 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.
India, Pakistan exchange sweets along IB, LoC to mark Eid celebrations
India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the 200-km-long International Border and 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC) to mark Eid celebrations. “The BSF and Pak Rangers today exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various border outposts (BOPs) under the Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere,” said a BSF spokesperson. The Indian Army and Pak Army exchanged sweets along the LoC in Chakan-Da-Bagh and Hot Spring in Poonch district.
Knowledge-sharing agreement: Terminate ‘illegal’ pact between Punjab, Delhi CMs, Cong urges guv
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress on Tuesday urged governor Banwarilal Purohit to terminate the “illegal” knowledge sharing agreement inked between the chief ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Punjab and Delhi.
BSF recovers 2.75kg of heroin along border in Abohar sector
Ferozepur : The Border Security Force on Tuesday seized two plastic bottles filled with heroin from a village under Abohar sector on Tuesday. In a release, the BSF said the troops deployed on patrolling noticed a suspected person hiding near a “mazar” (mausoleum) located adjacent to border fence towards the Indian side in the area near Jodhawala village in the Abohar sector. During the search of the area, two bottles filled with heroin were recovered.
Rains, thundershowers lash Jammu and Kashmir
Early morning rain and thundershowers plummeted the mercury and brought much-needed relief to the people across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. “Widespread rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir brought the mercury down. Overall, the weather will remain erratic till Thursday due to a western disturbance,” said MeT officials. They said the rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in Jammu and a few places in Kashmir during the next three hours.
Punjab govt will purchase maize, bajra, other crops at MSP: CM Bhagwant Mann
Satoj (Sangrur): Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that his government will purchase maize, bajra, sunflower and moong crops at MSP, encouraging farmers to adopt less water consuming options as an alternative to paddy in the wake of fast-depleting groundwater. The other crops are being purchased by private traders. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA, Sunam, Aman Arora were also present on the occasion.
