Chandigarh: Two held for stabbing youth to death in Sector 38

The Chandigarh police on Saturday arrested two accused for the brutal daylight stabbing of 25-year-old Sumit, alias Golu near the Prayaas Building on the 25/38 dividing road in Sector 38 on Friday. The two accused have been identified as Krish, alias Keshu and Honey. As per the police, the murder, which took place in full public view, was the result of a long-standing personal enmity between the accused and the victim’s family. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the statement given by the deceased’s brother, Mandeep, alias Russell, the dispute dates back nearly a year when the accused allegedly quarrelled with their mother in Dadu Majra Colony (DMC), tore her clothes and assaulted her. An FIR was registered in that case, following which Krish and Honey allegedly began threatening and attacking members of the family on multiple occasions.

On the day of the incident, Sumit and Mandeep had gone to Sector 43 district courts in connection with a hearing related to the earlier case. After the hearing, Sumit left on his grey Activa scooter for Dadu Majra, while Mandeep followed at a short distance in an auto-rickshaw.

When Sumit stopped at a petrol pump in Sector 37 to refuel, the accused arrived there on a Bullet motorcycle. Krish was riding the motorcycle and Honey was seated pillion.

The accused allegedly attempted to attack Sumit with knives at the petrol pump, but he managed to escape on his Activa. They then chased him on their motorcycle. Near the gate of the Prayaas Building in Sector 38, the accused rammed their Bullet into Sumit’s Activa, causing him to fall on the road.

As Sumit tried to run, Honey allegedly caught hold of him from behind, while Krish took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest with the intention to kill. The victim collapsed on the road, bleeding profusely.

Mandeep, who had been following in an auto, rushed to the spot to save his brother. However, the accused allegedly brandished the knife, threatened him and said they had killed his brother and would kill him next as well. They then fled from the spot on their motorcycle.

With the help of passersby, Sumit was rushed in an auto-rickshaw to the PGIMER, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police officials said that ASI Paras informed the inspector on patrol about the stabbing near the Prayaas Building. A police team from Sector 40 police station rushed to the spot, where an Activa scooter bearing registration number CH01CB3178 was found lying on the road with blood stains in and around it.

Based on Mandeep’s detailed statement, police registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt. The both accused, residents of DMC, were later arrested.

Police said the role of other family members or associates of the accused is also being verified, and further investigation is underway. The murder weapon is yet to be recovered.