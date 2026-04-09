Chandigarh: Two members of Lucky Patial gang arrested with country made pistols

Police operation cell of Chandigarh has arrested two active associates of Lucky Patial gang under Arms Act and recovered two country made pistols along with three live cartridges.

The accused were engaged in collecting extortion money from club owners and businessmen in the tricity area. (HT File)

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The accused were recently involved in the murder of property dealer Chamanpreet Singh alias Chinni.

The accused include 26-year-old, Deepak Kumar alias Deepu of Village-Batour, Barwala in Panchkula along with one country pistol and two live cartridges, and another person named 30-year-old, Sahil, of Village-Tasambili, Mohali along with a country pistol and a live cartridge. They were arrested on Tuesday

A case under Arms Act has been registered against both the accused in the Sector 26 police station. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that accused Deepak Kumar is a habitual drug addict and a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Kurali police station in Mohali in 2020. Both used to work as taxi drivers. During interrogation it came to light that both of them are active associates of the Lucky Patial gang and remained active in the tri-city area. Their involvement has also surfaced in the Chinni murder case, wherein they provided critical logistical, financial, and lodging support to the main shooters, namely Rajan alias Piyush Pahalwan and Pritam Shah, in connivance with Rahul Sharma and Mukul Rana of Chandigarh.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on further disclosures made by the accused, acting under the directions of gang leaders Mukul Rana and Lucky Patial, the accused were engaged in collecting extortion money from club owners and businessmen in the tricity area. On the day of their apprehension, they had arrived in Chandigarh with the intent to intimidate and threaten local club owners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on further disclosures made by the accused, acting under the directions of gang leaders Mukul Rana and Lucky Patial, the accused were engaged in collecting extortion money from club owners and businessmen in the tricity area. On the day of their apprehension, they had arrived in Chandigarh with the intent to intimidate and threaten local club owners. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accused were produced before court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused were produced before court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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