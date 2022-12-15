Chandigarh: Two stabbed near Poultry Farm Chowk

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for attacking a 21-year-old youth with a knife near Poultry Farm Chowk on Monday. The accused, Gurudutt Mishra, of Colony Number 4, was arrested on the complaint of the victim, Rishabh, 21, of Hallomajra, who alleged that his friend Ritesh of Hallomajra was also injured in the attack. Both are under treatment at GMCH, Sector 32. Mishra has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Sumer Partap is new P’kula DCP

Sumer Partap Singh, a 2012-batch IPS officer, took charge as the new Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) on Wednesday. Sumer, who remained Panchkula ACP in 2014, has replaced Surinder Pal Singh, who has been posted as SP, HPU, Raj Bhawan. Before this posting, Sumer served as SP/security-1, CID, and was also holding additional charge of Commandant 1st Battalion, HAP, Ambala City.

Eight child beggars rescued

As many as eight children, including six boys and two girls, engaged in begging were rescued during a joint drive by the police and UT social welfare department at Grain Market, Sector 26, on Wednesday morning. The children, who are aged between 7 and 12 , were taken to Snehalya, where they will be counselled and in case any abetting is found, appropriate action will be taken against the accused under the Haryana Prevention of Beggary Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

PGIMER research scholar gets 1st prize

Dr Gaurav Jyani, research scholar at PGIMER, has been awarded first prize at the 10th HT Asia Link Conference held in Thailand for presenting the research work on health-related quality of life among Indians. The study was led by Dr Shankar Prinja, professor of health economics at PGIMER and it was carried out across Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

Excise Policy: Submit suggestions by Dec 24

The UT administration has extended the deadline to submit suggestions for Excise Policy 2023-24 till December 24. The decision was taken during a meeting held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner-cum-excise and taxation commissioner with various stakeholders on Wednesday. The suggestions can be submitted via e-mail at “epolicychd2023.24@gmail.com” or at the excise and taxation department office by 5 pm on December 24.

PEC’s research centre receives ₹19 lakh funding

The semiconductor research centre (SRC) at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has received funding of ₹19 lakhs for two years under national post-doctoral fellowship, a scheme of science and engineering research board (SERB), department of science and technology (DST). The funding, approved by SERB-DST, will cover salary to postdoctoral fellows, research grant and institute overheads etc.

PUNTEF organises blood donation camp

Chandigarh Panjab University Non-Teaching Employees Federation (PUNTEF) on Wednesday organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with Shree Shiv Kanwar Mahasangh Charitable Trust (Regd.), Panchkula in front of the varsity’s administrative block. In the camp, inaugurated by PU registrar YP Verma, finance and development officer Vikram Nayyar and SBI chief manager Amit Sharma, 148 units of blood were donated.

Sapna Nanda, the new principal of Government College of Education.

Government College of Education gets new principal

Chandigarh Sapna Nanda has joined as the 18th principal of Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh on Wednesday. The institution of teacher education was established in 1954. Prior to this, Nanda served Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, for more than three years.

Classical singer’s performance marks sixth day of art festival

Chandigarh The sixth day of the Contemporary Art Festival was a hit with classical singer Purabi Barua’s performance. The seven-day festival is being organised by Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27. The programme followed by a Bharatnatyam performance by Rahul and Bharat Gupta.

PU to organise 13th Chrysanthemum exhibition

Chandigarh The horticulture division of Panjab University, Chandigarh will organise the 13th Chrysanthemum exhibition at the Prof RC Rose Garden on December 15 at 12.30pm. Vice chancellor Raj Kumar will inaugurate the event. Entries are open for all.