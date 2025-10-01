Chandigarh: Uproar in House as 4 Opposition councillors marshalled out

The General House meeting of the Chandigarh MC on Tuesday descended into chaos after Congress and AAP councillors staged a protest against what they termed “illegal proceedings” of the previous House session. The General House meeting of the Chandigarh MC on Tuesday descended into chaos after Congress and AAP councillors staged a protest against what they termed “illegal proceedings” of the previous House session. (Keshav Singh /HT)

The storm was triggered when opposition councillors demanded that mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla specify the names of members who were marshalled out during the last meeting. What began as a procedural argument escalated when the mayor called in marshals and announced the suspension of opposition councillors.

Opposition members stormed the well of the House, raising slogans and accusing the mayor of manipulating records. In a symbolic act of protest, senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty (Congress), deputy mayor Taruna Mehta (Congress), Congress councillor Sachin Galav, and AAP councillor Prem Lata, tore pages of the official minutes and flung them into the air.

The mayor announced a 10-minute break to restore order, but the meeting ended up being adjourned for more than two and a half hours.

When the House reconvened, Babla formally suspended four councillors and ordered marshalls to evict them, leading to a fresh scuffle that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

Babla said, “The disruptive actions by opposition Congress and AAP councillors is an all time low for politics.”

“The councillors merely wanted to raise their questions, which is their democratic right. They wished to highlight the violations taking place in relation to the auctioning of 7 acres in Manimajra, but they were not allowed to speak,” said Congress president HS Lucky.

AAP state president Vijaypal Singh said, “Four party councillors, Yogesh Dhingra, Jaswinder Kaur, Daman Preet Singh Badal, and Ramchander Yadav will file a civil writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek annul of last house proceedings.”

Meanwhile, the MC approved two key agendas in the House meeting: forming a committee to determine the terms for auctioning land in Manimajra and granting a third extension to an existing sanitation firm.