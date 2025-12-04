Chandigarh: UT administration cracks down on illegal tobacco trade in Sector 44

A joint enforcement team carried out a coordinated inspection on Wednesday as part of the UT administration’s intensified drive against illegal tobacco trade in the city. During the inspection, officials found Nanhku Pan & Confectionery, operated by Nanhku, a resident of Kajheri village, at Booth Number 400, Sector 44D, Chandigarh, violating multiple provisions of tobacco control laws. The excise department confiscated illegal imported cigarettes that lacked the mandatory pictorial warnings. (HT Photo for representation)

The shop was found stocking and selling loose cigarettes without displaying the mandatory Section 6A signage under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. The enforcement team also recovered e-cigarettes from the premises, an offence under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019.

Fines were imposed by the health department, excise department, and legal metrology department. A substantial quantity of loose and imported cigarettes was seized or destroyed during the operation.

The excise department confiscated illegal imported cigarettes that lacked the mandatory pictorial warnings. The legal metrology department issued a challan for violations of labeling requirements under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. The food safety wing lifted a sample of Kamla Pasand Pan Masala for laboratory testing.

Director, health and family welfare, Dr Suman Singh, said that such enforcement drives would continue under the permanent task force constituted by the UT administration. She emphasised that the initiative aims to enhance public awareness about the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), ensure compliance with COTPA 2003, highlight the harmful effects of tobacco consumption, and curb the sale of illegal imported cigarettes in Chandigarh.