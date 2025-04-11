Chandigarh admn intensifies crackdown on building violations, seals Sector 26 nightclub

Tightening the noose around building violations by commercial establishments, the UT Estate Office on Thursday sealed Boulevard Club in Sector 26. The Chandigarh Estate Office sealed Boulevard Club in Sector 26 for illegally constructing a roof over an open area. (HT Photo)

The nightclub, which operates from SCO 21, had constructed a roof over the open portion behind the restaurant, even as building bylaws mandate that this section must remain uncovered.

The violation had already come to the notice of the authorities, but as it was not rectified within the stipulated time, strict action was initiated.

Officials clarified that a zero-tolerance policy had been adopted in the city regarding building norm violations. Notices had earlier been issued to clubs, bars and restaurants that were found flouting construction rules, and direct action is now being taken.

A senior administration official stated that three clubs, including Kakuna Club in Sector 7, had already been sealed. In the coming days, action is expected against four to five more clubs and restaurants.