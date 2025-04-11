Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh admn intensifies crackdown on building violations, seals Sector 26 nightclub

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 11, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Officials clarified that a zero-tolerance policy had been adopted in Chandigarh regarding building norm violations; notices had earlier been issued to clubs, bars and restaurants that were found flouting construction rules, and direct action is now being taken

Tightening the noose around building violations by commercial establishments, the UT Estate Office on Thursday sealed Boulevard Club in Sector 26.

The Chandigarh Estate Office sealed Boulevard Club in Sector 26 for illegally constructing a roof over an open area. (HT Photo)
The Chandigarh Estate Office sealed Boulevard Club in Sector 26 for illegally constructing a roof over an open area. (HT Photo)

The nightclub, which operates from SCO 21, had constructed a roof over the open portion behind the restaurant, even as building bylaws mandate that this section must remain uncovered.

The violation had already come to the notice of the authorities, but as it was not rectified within the stipulated time, strict action was initiated.

Officials clarified that a zero-tolerance policy had been adopted in the city regarding building norm violations. Notices had earlier been issued to clubs, bars and restaurants that were found flouting construction rules, and direct action is now being taken.

A senior administration official stated that three clubs, including Kakuna Club in Sector 7, had already been sealed. In the coming days, action is expected against four to five more clubs and restaurants.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn intensifies crackdown on building violations, seals Sector 26 nightclub
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On