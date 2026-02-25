Chandigarh: Vinamra takes early lead at Samarvir Sahi Golf championship

Local golfers failed to capitalise on home advantage in the opening round of the IGU Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship 2026, as only a handful of Chandigarh players managed to secure places in the top-10. Jay Gupta and Dilsher Grewal emerged as the best-placed city golfers, carding identical rounds of 73 to occupy a joint fourth position. CEREMONIAL TEE-OFF: Chandigarh Golf Club president Maj RS Virk (retd) kicks off the championship on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh’s Vinamra Anand delivered the standout performance of the day, firing six birdies despite three dropped shots to return a superb 69 and claim the early lead. Close behind him was Parth Raman Sood, who carded 70 with six birdies and four bogeys to trail by a single stroke in second place.

Arin Ahuja and Arshwant Srivastava stayed in contention with rounds of 72, while Delhi’s Chaitanya Pandey matched the same score. Gupta and Grewal were joined in fourth place by Vihaan Reddy, Sukhman Singh and Kanav Chauhan, keeping the leaderboard tightly packed. Ram Singh’s 75 placed him joint sixth.

India’s No. 1 amateur Harjay Milkha Singh endured a slow start, managing a 77 to finish joint seventh. Sanju, Mayank Oberoi and Ajay shared ninth place, while Navjot Singh Mann’s 79 secured a top-10 finish. The projected cut after round one stands at 12 over par.