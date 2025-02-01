Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.31 °C, check weather forecast for February 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 1, 2025, is 22.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.31 °C and 25.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.36 °C and 25.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 2, 2025
|22.51
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|23.25
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|23.41
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|24.18
|Light rain
|February 6, 2025
|23.08
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|23.23
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|23.83
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.