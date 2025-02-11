Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.95 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 11, 2025, is 23.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.95 °C and 27.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.62 °C and 26.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 149.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 12, 2025
|23.71
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|24.10
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|23.34
|Broken clouds
|February 15, 2025
|24.94
|Broken clouds
|February 16, 2025
|27.09
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|26.47
|Broken clouds
|February 18, 2025
|28.30
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.