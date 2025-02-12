Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.82 °C, check weather forecast for February 12, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 12, 2025, is 22.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.82 °C and 26.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:07 PM. Chandigarh weather update on February 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.86 °C and 25.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 13, 2025 22.08 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 22.58 Broken clouds February 15, 2025 24.98 Broken clouds February 16, 2025 26.19 Scattered clouds February 17, 2025 25.56 Overcast clouds February 18, 2025 27.66 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 25.44 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.01 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.25 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.99 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.13 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.17 °C Sky is clear



