Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.01 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 15, 2025, is 26.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.01 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:10 PM. Chandigarh weather update on February 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.9 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 16, 2025 26.52 Overcast clouds February 17, 2025 25.71 Overcast clouds February 18, 2025 27.03 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 27.63 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 28.86 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 28.42 Light rain February 22, 2025 25.11 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.52 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.32 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.67 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.45 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.5 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



