Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 3, 2025, is 21.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.19 °C and 25.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.93 °C and 26.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 4, 2025
|21.86
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|24.52
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|21.26
|Light rain
|February 7, 2025
|23.48
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|22.91
|Broken clouds
|February 9, 2025
|24.71
|Overcast clouds
|February 10, 2025
|25.09
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025
