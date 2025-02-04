Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.52 °C, check weather forecast for February 4, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 4, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 4, 2025, is 23.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.52 °C and 25.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.38 °C and 23.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 5, 2025
|23.00
|Light rain
|February 6, 2025
|19.80
|Light rain
|February 7, 2025
|22.71
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|21.65
|Scattered clouds
|February 9, 2025
|22.33
|Overcast clouds
|February 10, 2025
|23.94
|Light rain
|February 11, 2025
|25.36
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025
