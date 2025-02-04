Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.52 °C, check weather forecast for February 4, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 04, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 4, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 4, 2025, is 23.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.52 °C and 25.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on February 04, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on February 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.38 °C and 23.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 5, 202523.00Light rain
February 6, 202519.80Light rain
February 7, 202522.71Sky is clear
February 8, 202521.65Scattered clouds
February 9, 202522.33Overcast clouds
February 10, 202523.94Light rain
February 11, 202525.36Few clouds


Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.5 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata25.12 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.5 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.95 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.64 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad26.69 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.2 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

