Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 6, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 6, 2025, is 18.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.23 °C and 23.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 06:02 PM. Chandigarh weather update on February 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.14 °C and 24.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 155.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 7, 2025 18.69 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 20.79 Overcast clouds February 9, 2025 22.37 Overcast clouds February 10, 2025 24.98 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 26.20 Broken clouds February 12, 2025 25.72 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 23.65 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.79 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.11 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.01 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.24 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.32 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



