Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 8, 2025, is 19.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.37 °C and 25.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.4 °C and 27.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 205.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 9, 2025
|19.88
|Broken clouds
|February 10, 2025
|23.81
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|25.98
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|26.77
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|26.10
|Scattered clouds
|February 14, 2025
|23.57
|Overcast clouds
|February 15, 2025
|22.66
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.