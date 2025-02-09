Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 9, 2025, is 21.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.5 °C and 27.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 10, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.28 °C and 28.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 209.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 10, 2025
|21.77
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|25.38
|Broken clouds
|February 12, 2025
|26.62
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|24.24
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|23.37
|Scattered clouds
|February 15, 2025
|24.93
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|25.52
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 9, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.