Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 1, 2025, is 19.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.33 °C and 24.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Chandigarh weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.03 °C and 25.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 74.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 2, 2025 19.75 Light rain March 3, 2025 24.25 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 25.81 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 23.45 Light rain March 6, 2025 23.12 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 23.67 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 25.53 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.