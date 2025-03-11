Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.64 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 11, 2025, is 29.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.64 °C and 32.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Chandigarh weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.22 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 51.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 12, 2025 29.90 Overcast clouds March 13, 2025 30.72 Broken clouds March 14, 2025 32.18 Light rain March 15, 2025 31.73 Light rain March 16, 2025 30.21 Light rain March 17, 2025 28.66 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 28.60 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.82 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 29.03 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.3 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.22 °C Few clouds Delhi 31.42 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.