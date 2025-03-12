Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.5 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 12, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 12, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 12, 2025, is 32.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.5 °C and 34.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on March 12, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.66 °C and 33.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.5 °C and 34.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 111.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 13, 202532.37Scattered clouds
March 14, 202532.07Light rain
March 15, 202530.90Broken clouds
March 16, 202531.30Light rain
March 17, 202530.01Light rain
March 18, 202529.73Few clouds
March 19, 202531.54Few clouds


Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.23 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata31.66 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.4 °C Light rain
Bengaluru28.9 °C Light rain
Hyderabad30.79 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.09 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.85 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

