Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.5 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 12, 2025, is 32.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.5 °C and 34.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.66 °C and 33.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.5 °C and 34.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 111.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 13, 2025
|32.37
|Scattered clouds
|March 14, 2025
|32.07
|Light rain
|March 15, 2025
|30.90
|Broken clouds
|March 16, 2025
|31.30
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|30.01
|Light rain
|March 18, 2025
|29.73
|Few clouds
|March 19, 2025
|31.54
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025
