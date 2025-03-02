Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.0 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 2, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 2, 2025, is 23.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.0 °C and 24.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.81 °C and 27.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 92.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 3, 2025
|23.04
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|27.12
|Light rain
|March 5, 2025
|22.15
|Light rain
|March 6, 2025
|21.57
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|22.22
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|23.96
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|26.82
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025
