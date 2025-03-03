Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.56 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 3, 2025, is 22.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.56 °C and 26.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Chandigarh weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.49 °C and 24.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 126.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 22.42 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 22.44 Light rain March 6, 2025 21.91 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 22.52 Broken clouds March 8, 2025 24.65 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 26.88 Scattered clouds March 10, 2025 27.16 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



