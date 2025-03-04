Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.01 °C, check weather forecast for March 4, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 4, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 4, 2025, is 23.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.01 °C and 25.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.66 °C and 25.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 88.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 5, 2025
|23.38
|Light rain
|March 6, 2025
|22.77
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|24.55
|Broken clouds
|March 8, 2025
|26.18
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|27.82
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|29.72
|Few clouds
|March 11, 2025
|31.30
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025
