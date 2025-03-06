Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.24 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 6, 2025, is 23.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.24 °C and 25.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.59 °C and 26.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 162.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 7, 2025
|23.00
|Scattered clouds
|March 8, 2025
|24.70
|Scattered clouds
|March 9, 2025
|25.28
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|27.79
|Scattered clouds
|March 11, 2025
|30.40
|Overcast clouds
|March 12, 2025
|30.42
|Overcast clouds
|March 13, 2025
|32.53
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025
