Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.24 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 6, 2025, is 23.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.24 °C and 25.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Chandigarh weather update on March 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.59 °C and 26.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 162.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 7, 2025 23.00 Scattered clouds March 8, 2025 24.70 Scattered clouds March 9, 2025 25.28 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 27.79 Scattered clouds March 11, 2025 30.40 Overcast clouds March 12, 2025 30.42 Overcast clouds March 13, 2025 32.53 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.98 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.63 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.52 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.96 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.31 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.