Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.47 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 9, 2025, is 27.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.47 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.98 °C and 31.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 161.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 10, 2025
|27.42
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|30.13
|Broken clouds
|March 12, 2025
|32.46
|Overcast clouds
|March 13, 2025
|32.15
|Few clouds
|March 14, 2025
|33.47
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|33.67
|Few clouds
|March 16, 2025
|33.83
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025
