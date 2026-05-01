Chandigarh woman dies during late-night police checking near Sector 18-19 divider

A 50-year-old woman died after collapsing during a late-night police checking near the Sector 18-19 divider road in Chandigarh, prompting her family to question the circumstances of her death. To ensure transparency, the body has been sent for post-mortem by a medical board, scheduled for Friday. (HT File)

The victim, Chhaya, was a resident of Bapu Dham colony, Sector 26. Police said that the victim had serious pre-existing health conditions and that no force was used during the checking. “A post-mortem by a medical board has been sought to determine the exact cause of death,” they said.

According to police, a constable from Sector 19 police station on patrol duty noticed suspicious movement around 2.10 am on the intervening night of April 29–30. A man was seen pulling a rehri (cart) on the wrong side of the Sector 17–18 dividing road. When questioned, he claimed to be a vegetable vendor.

The constable asked him to stop for checking, but the man fled before the officer could reach him. At the same time, three women were seen running towards Sector 18, while the man escaped towards the Press lights junction (Sectors 17, 18, 9 and 8). The cart they left behind had approximately 200 metre long cable, an iron cutter and other tools.

The constable attempted to follow the women but lost track of them. On returning, he found another woman near the cart, who had reportedly come back to collect her slippers. She appeared exhausted and out of breath. The constable asked her to sit while informing the police station to send an investigating officer around 2.25 am. However, as her condition deteriorated, a PCR team shifted her to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Doctors said that the woman was brought dead around 3.18 am.

SHO Sarita Roy of Sector 19 police station said that the woman was identified after her daughter, Kajal, approached the police, stating that her mother often worked at night collecting garbage and usually returned home by morning.

Police said the family confirmed that Chhaya suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma and was undergoing treatment at PGI. However, after identifying the body, family members alleged that she might have been manhandled and questioned the cause of death. Police have denied the allegation, stating that CCTV footage supports the constable’s account.

To ensure transparency, the body has been sent for post-mortem by a medical board, scheduled for Friday.

Separately, Rameshwar Dass, junior engineer, CPDL Sub Div No.3 Sector-18A complained of a theft of 3.5 core × 9.5 MM2 cable having length of 265 meters from their Sector-18 office. Following the complaint, police registered an FIR under Section 305 of the BNS. Police said that they have recovered exactly the same 265 metres of cable matching the stolen material from the cart found at the scene.